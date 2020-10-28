Pandora Can't Escape Turtles' Pre-1972 Copyright Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 3:37 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge has denied Pandora's bid to escape a proposed copyright class action brought by rock band The Turtles over pre-1972 recordings, saying Pandora's broadcasting isn't protected under Golden State anti-SLAPP law or preempted by the federal Music Modernization Act. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez denied Pandora's renewed motion to strike, finding that the streaming service's broadcasting of songs owned by Flo & Eddie Inc., the duo of Howard Kaylan and Mark Volman who founded The Turtles, doesn't qualify as protected free speech, according to the minute order that was filed Oct. 22 and entered on the docket...

