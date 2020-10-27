Real Estate Rumors: SouthTech, JPMorgan, First Industrial

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:02 PM EDT) -- SouthTech Schools has paid $10 million for a two-building campus in Boynton Beach, Florida, the South Florida Business Journal reported Tuesday. The deal is for SouthTech Preparatory and Quantum High School, which are located at 1275 Gateway Blvd. and have a combined 48,349 square feet, and the seller is an entity managed by Florida investor Paul Burrell, according to the report. JPMorgan Asset Management is seeking to sell its minority stake in 605 Third Ave. in Manhattan, The Real Deal reported Tuesday. The bank is hoping to sell its 49% stake in the 44-story office tower that JPMorgan co-owns with Fisher...

