DOJ Can't Intervene For Trump In Writer's Defamation Suit

Law360, New York (October 27, 2020, 10:19 AM EDT) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday rejected the U.S. Department of Justice's effort to argue for President Donald Trump in writer E. Jean Carroll's suit claiming he defamed her in denying a rape allegation, finding Trump is not an employee of the federal government under the Federal Tort Claims Act. Writer E. Jean Carroll, shown here in March, has accused President Donald Trump of defaming her in denying a rape allegation. A Manhattan judge on Tuesday rejected the DOJ's bid to argue for Trump in Carroll's suit. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig) In a 61-page opinion, U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan rejected the...

