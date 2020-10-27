Fidelity Charitable President Defends Share Liquidation

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 6:39 PM EDT) -- A Fidelity-affiliated donor-advised fund sponsor acted properly when it liquidated stock donated by California philanthropists, the organization's president testified Tuesday in a trial over their allegations that their donation was mismanaged. Fidelity Charitable's handling of the selloff was conducted in accordance with its own policies, and none of the testimony so far in the virtual California federal bench trial has contradicted that, Fidelity Charitable President Pamela Norley testified. Philanthropists Emily and Malcolm Fairbairn put $100 million in cash and securities in the donor-advised fund, a type of giving vehicle that disburses money over time while providing an immediate tax deduction. Norley said she...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS