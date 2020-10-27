Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

USCIS Faces Cert. Bid Over Claim H-1B Visas Wrongly Denied

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 7:45 PM EDT) -- Immigration advocates urged a California federal judge Tuesday to certify a class of market research analysts who were denied H-1B visas in their suit alleging the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services engaged in a systemic pattern of unlawful decision-making, arguing that a pending rule change shouldn't affect their request.

During a video hearing, Mary Kenney of the National Immigration Litigation Alliance argued that class certification should proceed despite an interim final rule that the government announced earlier this month, which goes into effect Dec. 7 and tightens eligibility criteria for the high-skilled work visa.

Kenney said that the U.S. Chamber of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!