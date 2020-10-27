Dish Can't Take Back Unused $11M From $61M TCPA Verdict

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 8:15 PM EDT) -- Dish Network is not going to be allowed to claw back roughly $11 million in undisbursed damages that it was forced to pay out for illegal telemarketing calls that were made on its behalf, a North Carolina federal judge ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Catherine C. Eagles denied the satellite company's bid to reclaim the funds that won't be able to be sent out due to thousands of class members remaining unidentified, saying giving them back to Dish would be "inappropriate." Instead, Judge Eagles said she'll appoint a special master to "help [the court] evaluate potential cy pres recipients" to determine...

