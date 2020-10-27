Burger King Owner Sued Over Offering Statements, Stock Fall

Law360 (October 27, 2020, 9:02 PM EDT) -- A pension fund accused Burger King parent company Restaurant Brands International of violating the Securities Act by mischaracterizing parts of its financial performance at the time of two 2019 secondary public offerings, which allegedly later resulted in investors losing money when low sales were revealed and the share price plummeted, according to a proposed class action filed Monday in New York Supreme Court. City of Warwick Municipal Employees Pension Fund claimed Restaurant Brands International Inc., which also owns Tim Hortons and Popeyes, specifically mislead investors into believing its Tim Hortons discounting loyalty program was improving sales when it wasn't, according to...

