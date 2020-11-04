Mitchell Silberberg Nabs Fox Entertainment's Top Labor Atty

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 11:05 PM EST) -- Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP has hired Fox Entertainment Group's chief labor negotiator and a Sheppard Mullin Richter & Hampton LLP securities partner to join the firm's employment and corporate practices in Los Angeles and New York, respectively. In an Oct. 28 statement, the firm announced that Ann Calfas, the former executive vice president of labor relations and employment litigation at Fox Entertainment, has joined MSK as a partner in the firm's entertainment industry labor and employment practice, and ex-Sheppard Mullin corporate and securities partner Andrea Cataneo has joined as a partner in MSK's corporate group. In a statement, Calfas called MSK's...

