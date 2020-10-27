NXIVM Founder Gets 120-Year Sentence In Sex Cult Case

Law360, New York (October 27, 2020, 8:52 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge sentenced Tuesday the founder of purported sex cult NXIVM to 120 years in prison, concluding that the severity of his crimes warrant a significant sentence, particularly since he's using his convicted co-conspirator's "unlimited war chest" to wage a publicity campaign against the judicial system. After hearing statements from 15 victims, U.S. District Judge Nicholas G. Garaufis sentenced 60-year-old Keith Raniere to spend the rest of his life in prison and ordered him to pay a $1.75 million fine for multiple counts of racketeering, conspiracy and sex trafficking. In a sentencing memo issued after the hearing, Judge...

