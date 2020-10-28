Airbnb Says IBM E-Commerce Patent Suit Belongs In Calif.

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 5:51 PM EDT) -- Airbnb Inc. has urged a Delaware federal judge to send a lawsuit alleging it infringed IBM's e-commerce patents to California, saying the alleged infringement is centered in the Golden State, along with Airbnb's headquarters. Airbnb said in a motion to transfer on Tuesday that IBM's suit should be moved from Delaware to San Francisco federal court, where the vacation rental company is headquartered and where its relevant witnesses and evidence are located. IBM filed suit in March, alleging Airbnb has refused to license and pay royalties to the technology giant for using its patents related to internet commerce. IBM said it...

