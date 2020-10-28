Calif. Logistics Co. Says Ex-Adviser Stole Trade Secrets

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 8:14 PM EDT) -- California shipping company Vanguard Logistics Services has accused a former consultant and board director of stealing its trade secrets to launch a "copycat" London logistics startup backed by heavyweights such as Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos. Long Beach-based Vanguard Logistics Services (USA) Inc. filed a lawsuit in California federal court Tuesday accusing Fraser Robinson — a former head of business for Uber in Europe, the Middle East and Africa — of infiltrating Vanguard's board and pilfering its confidential information in order to establish London-based rival Beacon Technologies Inc. using Vanguard's stolen assets. "Robinson defrauded and preyed upon...

