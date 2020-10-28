Fortress Can't Impose 'Impossible Standards,' Apple Says

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- Apple and Intel have blasted Fortress Investment Group LLC for trying to toss a rejiggered complaint accusing the investment management firm of orchestrating an anti-competitive patent aggregation scheme, telling a California federal judge that any previous flaws have been fixed. Fortress and the patent assertion entities, or PAEs, that it owns or controls are trying "to erect a series of impossible standards that are inappropriate at the pleading stage," Apple and Intel said Tuesday in defense of their amended complaint, filed in August, which they said cured "each of the prior shortcomings" that sunk the earlier version. Fortress pushed for the new complaint's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS