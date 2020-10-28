United Micro Pleads Guilty, Fined $60M For Micron IP Theft

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 10:52 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge on Wednesday ordered Taiwan-based United Microelectronics Corp. to pay a $60 million fine after the company changed its plea and admitted to stealing rival Micron Technology Inc.'s trade secret purportedly covering technology that China's State Council had previously identified as a "national economic priority." During a hearing held via Zoom, UMC general counsel Lucas S. Chang pled guilty on behalf of the Hsinchu, Taiwan-based semiconductor company to one count of trade secret theft after the company and the government struck a plea agreement under which UMC agreed to pay a $60 million fine and serve three years...

