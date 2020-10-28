Skechers Dodges 3 Nike Infringement Claims As IP Trial Nears

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:46 PM EDT) -- Skechers has been cleared of allegations that its shoes infringe three Nike design patents, with a California federal judge finding Nike is barred from making certain claims due to positions it took during an inter partes review but allowing the remaining claims related to five other patents to proceed to trial. In an order on Monday, U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt agreed with Skechers USA Inc. that Nike Inc. had raised certain arguments about lines in its patented shoe designs during an IPR proceeding before the U.S. Patent Trial and Appeal Board that are at odds with arguments Nike has...

