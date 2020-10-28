Ex-Construction Boss Who Took Bribes Cops To Tax Evasion

Law360, New York (October 28, 2020, 7:41 PM EDT) -- A former Turner Construction manager admitted to a Manhattan federal judge Wednesday that he dodged taxes on cash kickbacks, after prosecutors said he stiffed the IRS on $1.8 million in payments he got in exchange for providing project work to subcontractors at Bloomberg LP offices. Vito Nigro faces a potential prison term in the range of 4½ years and a heavy fine at a scheduled March 8 sentencing before U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres, who accepted his guilty plea at a video hearing. Nigro, who has also admitted to criminal charges in a New York state bribery probe announced in 2018...

