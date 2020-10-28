Coca-Cola Need Not Face $800K Crash Award

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 11:01 PM EDT) -- Coca-Cola won an appeal Wednesday in a personal injury trial over a crash by one of its drivers, convincing a New York appeals court to overturn an order that the beverage company either undergo a new trial or agree to see the verdict raised by more than 400%. The appeals panel said a lower court's post-trial ruling was wrong in motorist Andy Martinez's suit against Coca-Cola Refreshments USA Inc. and distribution driver Alejandro DeJesus over a crash in which DeJesus' truck rear-ended the vehicle in which Martinez was a passenger. It was not immediately clear when the crash happened. In the...

