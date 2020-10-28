Georgetown Law Prof Skeptical Fidelity Sold Shares Carefully

Law360, San Francisco (October 28, 2020, 8:39 PM EDT) -- Fidelity Investments' charitable arm's rapid liquidation of stock placed in a donor-advised fund by California philanthropists is akin to selling donated art on the street because Christie's auction house is closed, a Georgetown Law professor testified Wednesday in a Zoom bench trial over allegations that Fidelity negligently managed their donation. Georgetown Law professor Brian Galle, an expert witness called by Emily and Malcolm Fairbairn, testified that responsible charities liquidate assets by carefully, balancing their desire to unload them with their ability to get a good price. "And sometimes that takes time," Galle said, explaining that his research into charities suggests that regardless...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS