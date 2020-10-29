Texas Court Backs Atty's Win Over Property Theft Claims

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A Texas state appellate court on Wednesday upheld a jury's ruling that an attorney didn't steal over $400,000 worth of his client's property while representing him in a case that led to a federal money laundering conviction. Texas' Fourth Court of Appeals backed a jury's decision against plaintiff Sergio Alanis Sr., who claimed his former attorney Jesus Maria Alvarez and Alvarez & Associates committed fraud and breached his fiduciary duty by fraudulently conveying a slew of Alanis' properties to himself. "In reviewing the evidence, however, we conclude the jury could have reasonably believed Alvarez's version of events and not believed Alanis's...

