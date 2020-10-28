Atlanta Taxpayers Seek To Revive Axed Refund Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 7:35 PM EDT) -- Atlanta-area taxpayers are attempting to revive a proposed class action alleging Fulton County and its 15 cities inflated property valuations and must refund part of their taxes, telling the Georgia Court of Appeals on Wednesday the suit was wrongly dismissed in April. The 21 plaintiffs said they each bought property in Fulton County in either 2015 or 2016 and had those properties valued by the county the following tax years based on the new sale price. Yet the county froze the valuations of properties that didn't sell instead of revaluing them too, meaning their taxes as new homeowners were far higher...

