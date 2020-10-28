Syntel Hit With $855M Trade Secrets Verdict In Software Row

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 11:02 PM EDT) -- A New York federal jury slapped Syntel Inc. with an $855 million verdict Tuesday after finding that the information technology company misappropriated trade secrets and infringed copyrighted software related to a popular insurance administrative platform owned by Cognizant. The massive compensatory and punitive damages award followed almost six years of litigation over TriZetto's Facets Core Administration platform, which is used for processing insurance claims. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. and subsidiary TriZetto initially started out as defendants. In the 2015 suit, Syntel Inc., which has since been acquired by Atos, accused TriZetto of breach of contract. Syntel was after more than $6...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS