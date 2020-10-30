NYC Hotel Fights Virus Severance Pay Arbitration Award

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:36 PM EDT) -- A New York City hotel operator has asked a federal court to toss an arbitration order to pay severance to workers laid-off due to COVID-19, arguing the award ignores its union contract. MP Bedford Property LLC, in a petition filed Thursday to vacate the award, accused the arbitrator of favoring the union by awarding laid-off Renwick Hotel workers severance pay despite what it described as a provision in its collective bargaining agreement with the New York Hotel and Motel Trades Council AFL-CIO that severance triggers when a hotel permanently closes. "The award is subject to vacatur because it does not, as...

