DirecTV Urges 9th Circ. To Rethink Split TCPA Ruling

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 2:44 PM EDT) -- DirecTV on Wednesday urged the Ninth Circuit to reconsider a split panel ruling that determined the satellite service provider could not force a customer to arbitrate claims that it placed unauthorized robocalls. While asking the court for an en banc review, DirecTV LLC said the panel's September ruling on Jeremy Revitch's claims had created a divide among appeals courts on the matter, running contrary with the Fourth Circuit's August decision in a similar case accusing DirecTV of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The Ninth Circuit last month ruled the term "affiliates" in the AT&T Inc. arbitration agreement did not apply...

