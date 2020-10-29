Adidas Accused Of Exploiting Coach's 'Inner Game' Concept

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 9:00 PM EDT) -- A former tennis coach and author whose books prompted a sports coaching movement dubbed "the Inner Game" has launched a trademark infringement lawsuit against Adidas for using the term to promote a line of athletic sneakers on its website. In a complaint lodged Wednesday in California federal court, author and coach Tim Gallwey accuses Adidas of reverse confusion trademark infringement for using the phrase "inner game" to market products Gallwey says are "highly related" to the goods and services associated with the mark since at least 1973, allegedly causing deception. "The trusted principles of Mr. Gallwey's popular Inner Game series have...

