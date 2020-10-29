3 IPOs Exceed $1B Amid Market Volatility, Others Delay

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:56 PM EDT) -- Three companies went public on Thursday following the stock market's worst day in four months, led by a $680 million initial public offering by pool supplies company Leslie's Inc., while others postponed plans to go public amid the market volatility. Leslie's, advised by Kirkland & Ellis LLP, completed the largest deal in the queue after selling 40 million shares at $17 each late on Wednesday. The IPO price topped its range of $14 to $16. Private equity-backed Leslie's was joined by chip producer Allegro MicroSystems Inc., which raised $350 million, and biotechnology company Galecto Inc., which raised $85 million. The trio...

