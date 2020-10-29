Texas Jury Awards $4M In Injury Suit Over Fallen Machine

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury awarded a road worker $4.05 million on Wednesday in an in-person trial over a life-altering leg injury from a fallen piece of heavy machinery made by Asphalt Zipper Inc. The Waco jury awarded the money to Chuck Pruitt, a former worker for Falls County Road and Bridge Department. Pruitt's leg was crushed on Sept. 17, 2018, when a 2,300-pound water system that attaches to a front loader to assist in asphalt pulverizing fell over on Pruitt while not in use. The jury found there was a design defect in the water system frame when it left Asphalt...

