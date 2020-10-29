EU Antitrust Chief Says New Digital Rules Must Restore Trust

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:40 PM EDT) -- The head of the European Commission's competition and digital policies on Thursday laid out a pair of coming legislative proposals aimed at tackling problems in the digital marketplace, saying rules are needed to restore trust in companies with enormous control over people's lives. Executive Vice President Margrethe Vestager said the commission plans to publish two draft laws in December — the Digital Services Act and the Digital Markets Act — that would implement new rules targeting digital platforms. The bloc has been working on proposals since earlier this year to upgrade its toolbox in order to address competition and other issues in...

