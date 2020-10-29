SPAC Investors Sue To Block $3.7B Medicare Co.'s Formation

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:59 PM EDT) -- Investors of blank-check company Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III filed a proposed class action in state court in Manhattan Thursday to try to block its merger with Clover Health Investments Corp. to form a $3.7 billion Medicare provider, arguing the "flawed sales process" undervalues the company. Stockholder Paul Chaplin filed the suit that alleges the company, its CEO and board of directors are breaching their fiduciary duties by merging, a deal that will leave Social Capital stockholders owning only 18.7% of the combined company. "Social Capital will merge into Clover Health and cease to exist, forming one publicly traded entity...

