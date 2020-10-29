DOJ Asks Congress To Reform Law Shielding Web Platforms

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:04 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has expressed support for reforming Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which provides legal protections to online platforms, or completely tossing the law and "starting on fresh canvas," echoing other voices in government calling for changes to the law. Assistant Attorney General Stephen Boyd wrote to the House and Senate's respective judiciary and commerce committees on Tuesday, saying online platforms are able to remove content "in bad faith" or in a way that "demotes the speech of others based on political viewpoint" with a certain level of immunity under Section 230. The DOJ claimed that...

