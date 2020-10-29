Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

NAACP Sues Trump To Block Diversity Training Ban

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 5:33 PM EDT) -- The NAACP and other civil rights groups fired off a lawsuit Thursday challenging President Donald Trump's recent initiative barring federal contractors from conducting racial sensitivity seminars on topics like white privilege and systemic racism.

Civil rights groups have filed a lawsuit challenging President Donald Trump's executive order banning federal contractors and grant recipients from offering racial sensitivity seminars, which Trump has deemed "anti-American." (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

The National Urban League and the National Fair Housing Alliance, led by NAACP lawyers, called on a D.C. federal court to strike the executive order, which Trump signed on Sep. 22, claiming it runs afoul...

