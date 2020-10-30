NY Landlord Wants Feds Sanctioned Over Forfeiture Action

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:53 PM EDT) -- A Rochester landlord accused of running a $500 million real estate fraud urged a New York federal court on Thursday to sanction the government for allegedly violating court-ordered forfeiture agreements just weeks after the judge tossed a 114-count indictment due to prosecutors' discovery "missteps." Lawyers for Robert Morgan said prosecutors broke the plain contractual terms laid out in two stipulations regarding property forfeiture when the government decided to launch a civil forfeiture action on Oct. 14. The agreements were intended to prevent market confusion and negative impacts on third parties while the case is ongoing, according to the motion. Morgan, whose...

