NY Construction Co. Pleads Guilty In $3.1M Overbilling Plot

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A Northeast subcontractor has agreed to pay $3.1 million to the federal government and several states to settle a flurry of civil and criminal charges stemming from a bill-padding scheme that involved government-funded projects. The Hicksville, New York, construction firm VJ Associates, which provides estimating and scheduling services to local construction projects, agreed to plead guilty on Wednesday to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud as part of a long-running practice of falsifying time sheets and overbilling federal and state agencies. A civil settlement reached between the firm and the U.S. Department of Justice this week will claw back...

