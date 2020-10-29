Bartlit Beck, Korein Tillery Seek Lead In Google Antitrust Suit

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- Bartlit Beck LLP and Korein Tillery LLP have asked to be appointed co-lead interim counsel of a proposed antitrust class action in California federal court accusing Google of unlawfully restricting developers and consumers through its Google Play app store and levying a 30% fee on in-app purchases. Wednesday's motion also asks for Milberg Phillips Grossman LLP to be appointed discovery liaison and Pritzker Levine LLP to serve as local liaison counsel. The filing highlights the "deep reservoir of experience" all four firms hold in class actions and high stakes antitrust cases. "Few antitrust matters ever reach a jury, but Bartlit Beck's...

