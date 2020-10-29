DoorDash Minimum Wage Claims Veer Toward Arbitration

Law360, San Francisco (October 29, 2020, 11:45 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge at a hearing Thursday appeared inclined to compel DoorDash drivers to arbitrate their minimum wage claims, citing recent appellate decisions finding that Amazon delivery drivers — but not local food delivery drivers — are exempt from arbitration under the Federal Arbitration Act. "The recent decision in the Amazon case seems to me fairly dispositive," U.S. District Judge Edward Chen said, referencing the Ninth Circuit's Aug. 19 decision in Rittmann, et al v. Amazon.com, Inc., et al. In the Amazon decision, the Ninth Circuit cites the Seventh Circuit decision in Wallace v. Grubhub Holdings, Inc., distinguishing that local...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS