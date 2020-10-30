Calif. Appeals Court Says Lyft Can't Arbitrate PAGA Claims

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 3:18 PM EDT) -- A 2018 U.S. Supreme Court decision that blessed class action waivers in arbitration agreements did not override California precedent that deemed waivers of Private Attorneys General Act claims unenforceable, a state appeals court has ruled, rejecting Lyft's arguments for sending a driver's lawsuit to arbitration. The Thursday decision from a unanimous California First District Court of Appeal panel upheld a lower court judge's decision denying Lyft's effort to compel arbitration on PAGA claims that driver Brandon Olson brought as a representative of other Lyft drivers. The panel said multiple state and federal courts in California have ruled the high court's decision...

