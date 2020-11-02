Service Flub In Video Game IP Case Leads To Sanctions

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- A California federal court has awarded attorney fees for "improper and unreasonable tactics" during a Patent Trial and Appeal Board case, criticizing a patent owner for pushing arguments that a review was time-barred even after learning it had served a deficient summons. In an Oct. 20 order, U.S. District Judge John A. Kronstadt said that Game and Technology Co. Ltd.'s conduct when fighting rival Wargaming Group Ltd.'s petition for inter partes review — "viewed collectively" — made the case exceptional, warranting $142,694.47 in fees and expenses. GAT, which had sued Wargaming for allegedly infringing a GAT online gaming patent, previously argued...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS