Ga. Judges Affirm $6M Judgment Over Failed Chicago Hotel

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:18 PM EDT) -- Illinois hotel developers must pay almost $6 million to an Atlanta franchising company after selling a downtown Chicago property for $20 million against a license agreement, the Georgia Court of Appeals ruled Friday, affirming a trial court's judgment. The appellate court rejected arguments by Chicago company Crown Series LLC and developer Musa Tadros that a provision in the agreement for liquidated damages didn't apply and that Tadros was only liable as Crown's agreement guarantor for up to $2.5 million. Crown and Tadros were sued in May 2016 by Holiday Hospitality Franchising LLC, a Georgia subsidiary of InterContinental Hotels Group, after selling in...

