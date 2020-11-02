Meet The Legal Muscle Battling For Team Trump

Jenna Ellis

Lawyers for Trump

Ben Gibson

Ben Gibson

Handling issues for the Trump campaign in Florida is Ben Gibson, a politically connected lawyer who served under the last two Republican governors.Gibson was general counsel to Gov. Ron DeSantis' transition team and had previously been deputy general counsel to Gov. Rick Scott. He advised both governors on judicial appointments. He was also recently elected chair of Florida's First District Court of Appeal Judicial Nominating Commission.Gibson recently represented the Florida Chamber of Commerce and several other groups fighting against a proposed state constitutional amendment that would haveSeveral attorneys from Porter Wright Morris & Arthur LLP have been involved inin Pennsylvania.The Ohio-based firm has offices in Illinois, Ohio, Florida, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The co-chairs for the firm's election law practice are Kathleen Gallagher and Ronald Hicks Jr.In September 2019, Gallagher was appointed general counsel for the Pennsylvania Republican Party, according to a news release."Kathy's deep experience in this area has earned the trust of political leaders in Pennsylvania, and her appointment is reflective of the trust she engenders in her clients," Scott North, chair of the firm's government and regulatory affairs practice group, said in the prepared statement.Hicks has served as general counsel for Republican political candidates and political action committees and specializes in handling election disputes, including ballot recounts and challenges, according to his bio on the firm's website.Representatives from the firm did not respond to requests for comment about its involvement with the Trump campaign.--Editing by Orlando Lorenzo.