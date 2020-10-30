2nd Circ. Sends CFPB's RD Legal Case Back To NY

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 1:35 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit on Friday opened a door for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau to salvage a previously dismissed lawsuit against litigation funder RD Legal, kicking the case back to New York federal court for consideration of whether the agency's current director can reauthorize the case following the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on the agency's constitutionality. The Second Circuit on Friday gave the CFPB a chance to salvage its suit alleging RD Legal Funding scammed 9/11 victims and former NFL players with illegal loans marketed as settlement cash advances. (Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg via Getty Images) In a summary, nonprecedential order, a three-judge...

