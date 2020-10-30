Calif. Gig Work Ballot Campaign Nears End After Fierce Fight

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) -- Stakeholders on either side of the debate over how to classify gig economy workers are bracing themselves for the results of California's Proposition 22 following a bruising ballot campaign that ranks as the costliest in state history. Here, Law360 looks inside the high-stakes fight over the future of gig work in the Golden State. An Uber-led business coalition has spent nearly $200 million and deployed drivers in support of its proposal to preserve the gig business model by carving the industry out of the state's 2019 law revamping rules for treating workers as independent contractors. The measure's foes have spent a...

