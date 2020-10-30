Manatt Must Face Full Suit For Under Armour Slip, Judge Told

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 9:33 PM EDT) -- Multiple Energy Technologies LLC pushed back Friday against Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP's request to ax part of MET's suit alleging the firm did not meet all of its contractual obligations, including suing Under Armour. MET sued Manatt in June in New York federal court over breach of contract and fraudulent inducement, alleging Manatt agreed to represent MET by suing Hologenix LLC and Under Armour Inc. over alleged false advertising claims, but only sued Hologenix. On Friday, MET rejected Manatt's bid to chop part of the suit, namely the company's fraudulent inducement and constructive fraud claims after the law firm alleged those...

