'Project Runway' Weinstein Survivor Files Damages Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:40 PM EDT) -- A former production assistant on "Project Runway" who testified at convicted rapist Harvey Weinstein's trial earlier this year filed suit on Friday against the fallen Hollywood mogul in New York federal court. Miriam Haley — whose testimony that Weinstein sexually assaulted her on two occasions in 2006 helped persuade a jury to convict the former producer of rape and sexual assault — said she had lived with the horror of Weinstein's sexual predation for years and now seeks damages for the physical, emotional and psychological injuries she suffered, according to the complaint. Her suit, which asserts claims of battery, assault and a...

