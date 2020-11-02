Ill. Town Accused Of Providing Lead-Heavy Water

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 8:19 PM EST) -- Residents of a northern Illinois city claim in a new lawsuit that the local government has put off necessary water main replacement for decades, leading to a public health crisis with pipes that are leaching lead and water that is cloudy, red-orange and tastes "like blood." In a proposed class action filed Friday in federal court, residents of Sycamore said the city has refused to acknowledge the problem it has created by failing to conduct necessary repairs and replacements of an old cast iron water main system that is causing health problems and allowing dangerous bacteria to flourish. The residents said...

