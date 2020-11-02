DOI Wants Second Quick Win In Off-Reservation Casino Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 5:57 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Interior has asked a California federal court to toss for a second time a case that alleges the agency violated multiple federal laws while greenlighting a Native American hotel and casino off reservation land in California. The DOI argued in its motion for summary judgment filed Friday that all procedures were appropriately followed while permitting the North Fork Rancheria of Mono Indians to build their hotel and casino. The agency urged the court to drop gambling watchdog Stand Up for California's case again, claiming that not much has changed since the federal court's original decision....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS