NYU's Brennan Center Wins Injunction In Census FOIA Fight

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 9:34 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce, the U.S. Department of Justice and the Census Bureau, along with other federal agencies, must expedite processing of the Brennan Center for Justice at NYU School of Law's Freedom of Information Act requests related to this year's census, a D.C. federal judge ruled Friday. In a 22-page order, U.S. District Judge Timothy J. Kelly said that it was rare for any preliminary relief to be appropriate in a FOIA case, but that this was not a run-of-the-mill case. Judge Kelly said the Brennan Center had shown a "widespread and exceptional" public interest in the records related...

