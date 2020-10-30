Apple Hit With $503M Verdict In VirnetX Patent Retrial

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:49 PM EDT) -- An Eastern District of Texas jury said Friday that Apple should pay $502.8 million for infringing VirnetX's network security patents, wrapping up a damages retrial held after a nearly identical award was thrown out on appeal. Apple was hit with a $503 million verdict in Texas for infringing VirnetX's patents, (AP Photo/Tony Avelar) Following the four-day trial in Tyler, the eight-member jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before returning its verdict, according to the court docket. In a 2018 trial, a jury awarded VirnetX $502.6 million in damages after finding that Apple infringed four of its patents. The award later grew...

