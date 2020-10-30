Lori Loughlin Starts 2-Month 'Varsity Blues' Prison Sentence

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Actress Lori Loughlin reported to a California correctional facility Friday to begin serving her two-month sentence for her role in the "Varsity Blues" college admissions scandal, according to a spokesperson for the U.S. Bureau of Prisons. In August, the former "Full House" actress and her fashion-designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, were sentenced to two months and five months in prison, respectively, after admitting to paying bribes to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake rowing recruits. She reported to the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, Calif., on Friday, the BOP spokesperson said. Prosecutors secured an indictment of Loughlin and...

