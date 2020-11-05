King & Spalding Adds Public Int'l Law Pro From Monckton

Law360, London (November 5, 2020, 2:33 AM GMT) -- King & Spalding LLP said it has hired a seasoned attorney in public international law and corporate risk management, most recently with Monckton Chambers, to serve in the firm's London-based trial and global disputes practice as global head of public international law. Ben Emmerson QC will serve as a partner in the firm's London office, bringing 35 years of experience representing sovereign states, individuals and corporate clients before international courts and tribunals, according to a Monday statement from King & Spalding. He has litigated more than 20 cases in the U.K. Supreme Court and its predecessor the House of Lords, and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS