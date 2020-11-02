EasyJet Founder Loses Libel Suit Against Telegraph

Law360, London (November 2, 2020, 6:59 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Monday dismissed a libel suit brought by the founder of EasyJet over an article published by a U.K. broadsheet that disputed claims he made accusing three asset managers of working against the budget carrier. Judge Rowena Rice found that a column written by a Daily Telegraph journalist in May was an expression of his opinion and "not defamatory at common law." The article written by Ben Marlow said that entrepreneur Stelios Haji-Ioannou was engaging in "increasingly wild conspiracy theories" about three fund managers, who were then shareholders in EasyJet. The asset managers are Ninety One UK (formerly Investec), Phoenix...

