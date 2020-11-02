NJ Tax Court Upholds Truck Stop Tax Valuation After Remand

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 4:01 PM EST) -- The New Jersey Tax Court upheld and elaborated on its decision reducing the property tax valuation of a truck stop after a state appeals court remanded the decision back to the tax court to further explain its valuation. In a decision issued Thursday, the tax court elaborated on how it weighed various evidence and factors — including land size, conditions, location and pricing — to reach a $200,000-per-acre value for four assessments of a truck stop and travel center owned by HPT TA Properties Trust. The opinion comes after a state appeals court remanded the case back to the tax court...

