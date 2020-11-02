Deloitte Looks To KO Class Claims In Maternity Leave Suit

Law360 (November 2, 2020, 7:46 PM EST) -- Deloitte told a New York federal court Friday that an ex-employee laid off by the consulting firm after taking maternity leave is trying to "transmogrify" her individual gripes with the company's leave policy into a class action lawsuit. In a filing backing a motion to strike Saxon Knight's class allegations, the company said that her proposed class of female U.S. Deloitte employees was too broad and could lead to a "fishing expedition" during discovery. "Plaintiff's case is ultimately about her and her alone. Regardless of how she attempts to dress up her allegations — whether to create settlement leverage or otherwise...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS